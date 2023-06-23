Sikh Liberal MPs meet with public safety minister over Surrey, B.C., killing

Community members exit the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib temple, in Surrey, B.C., Monday, June 19, 2023. Surrey-Newton MP Sukh Dhaliwal says the shooting death of a religious leader at a British Columbia temple parking lot has prompted a meeting with Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and members of the Sikh Liberal caucus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jennifer Gauthier