Quebec police identify three victims of propane explosion last week

MONTREAL - Quebec provincial police have formally identified three people who died after an explosion last week at a propane facility north of Montreal.
Police say the victims are Céline Pilon, 65; France Desrosiers, 65; and Christophe Paradis, 26.
Authorities found the remains of the three people on Monday at the site of Propane Lafortune in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, about 50 kilometres north of Montreal.
The company's owner had said two of the missing people were employees and the third was a subcontractor.
Authorities have been searching the site since Jan. 12, when an explosion and fire engulfed the building not long after 11 a.m.
Police say an investigation by the major crimes squad remains ongoing.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2023.