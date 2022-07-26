Police release photos of gunman and seek witnesses to shootings in Langley, B.C.

A suspect is shown in this undated police handout photo taken from video surveillance. Police have released photographs of a 28-year-old gunman who shot four people in Langley, B.C., as they seek witnesses and try to construct a timeline of Monday's shootings that left two victims dead. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team describes Goggin as six-foot-one and weighing 150 pounds, with light brown hair and a slight goatee. He wore a black T-shirt and board shorts, before changing into brown overalls and a camouflage T-shirt. Police say Goggin was driving a white Mazda four-door sedan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - RCMP