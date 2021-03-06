The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
3:10 p.m.
Saskatchewan is reporting three new COVID-19 deaths among residents who tested positive for COVID-19.
The province's daily pandemic update says all three were from the Saskatoon zone and ranged in age from their 50s to their 80s.
The update also notes there 163 new COVID-19 cases in the province today.
Saskatchewan has 1,613 cases that are considered active, and 142 people currently in hospital with the virus.
---
2:55 p.m.
Nunavut is reporting another four new cases of COVID-19 today.
All are in Arviat, bringing the total number of active cases there to 21.
The community is the only one in Nunavut with active cases.
Officials also reported four additional cases in Arviat on Friday, plus 10 the day before.
Nunavut's chief public health officer, Dr. Michael Patterson, said Friday that despite the new cases, the outbreak in the community is contained.
---
2 p.m.
Manitoba is reporting one new COVID-19 death today -- a woman in her 20s in the Winnipeg health region.
The daily pandemic update from the province notes there were 66 new COVID-19 cases as of 9:30 this morning, six of which are the variant originally found in the United Kingdom and three of which are a variant first detected in South Africa.
The update says Manitoba's five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 3.1 per cent provincially and 2.2 per cent in Winnipeg.
There are 1,114 active COVID-19 cases in Manitoba, with 158 patients in hospital.
---
1:15 p.m.
New Brunswick health authorities are reporting six new cases of COVID-19.
Officials say all six patients are self-isolating and contact tracing is underway.
There are now 35 reported active COVID-19 infections in New Brunswick with three people in hospital, including two in intensive care.
Public health has confirmed 1,453 cases in the province since the onset of the pandemic, including 28 deaths.
---
12:50 p.m.
Newfoundland and Labrador health authorities are reporting two new cases of COVID-19.
Officials say both cases are close contacts of previously identified patients.
Authorities say there are now 87 active reported COVID-19 cases across the province.
All but two of those infections are in the eastern health region, where an outbreak spread rapidly through the St. John’s metro area last month.
---
11:25 a.m.
Nova Scotia health officials are reporting six new cases of COVID-19 today.
Authorities say all six infections are connected to travel or to previously identified cases.
Public health says there are now 29 active reported cases of COVID-19 across the province, with two people in hospital with the disease.
There have been 1,657 infections reported in the province since the onset of the pandemic.
---
11:15 a.m.
Quebec is reporting 749 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, along with 10 new deaths linked to the virus.
The province also says it administered 19,865 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, marking a new single-day high for Quebec's immunization drive.
Hospitalizations in the province declined by 16 to 601 today, while the number of patients in intensive care decreased by two to 109.
---
10:30 a.m.
Ontario is reporting comparatively low COVID-19 case figures today, logging 990 new infections and six virus-related deaths over the past 24 hours.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 284 new cases in Toronto, 173 in Peel Region, and 82 in York Region.
Two of those long-standing hotspots, Toronto and Peel, are due to rejoin the province's COVID-19 response framework at the grey lockdown level starting on Monday.
The province is also reporting a single-day high of 39,698 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered since Friday's update.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2021.