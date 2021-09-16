Critics say federal Conservatives dodging questions on coal mining in Alberta Rockies

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole responds to questions from callers as he participates in a telephone townhall meeting, in Ottawa, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. The Conservative Party of Canada isn't saying if an Erin O'Toole-led government would keep measures supported by the two other main parties that would increase scrutiny of open-pit coal mine proposals in Alberta's Rocky Mountains. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld