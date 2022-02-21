Journalism experts say threats to press during protests a wake-up call

A Toronto Police officer keeps watch as a person screams at a journalist doing a television report at a rally against COVID-19 restrictions, which began as a cross-country convoy protesting a federal vaccine mandate for truckers, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Experts and advocates say the treatment of journalists, captured in many cases on video, during protests against public health measures should be a wake-up call. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang