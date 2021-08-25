Man in prison for killing of woman in Edmonton hotel appeals conviction, sentence

Métis and Cree mother Cindy Gladue is shown in this undated handout photo presented as a court exhibit. A former long-haul trucker from Ontario is currently serving time in an Alberta prison for killing Gladue in his Edmonton hotel room a decade ago. Bradley Barton was sentenced last month to 12 1/2 years in prison, but is appealing his conviction and sentence. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO — Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta