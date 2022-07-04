Irving Abella, historian who wrote on Canada's refusal of Jewish refugees, dead at 82

Irving Abella, centre, and Harold Troper accept the Toronto Jewish Cultural Council Writer's Award for None is Too Many, with Meyer Feldman, right, in this May 27, 1985 handout photo. Abella, co-author of "None is too Many," which detailed Canada's refusal to accept Jewish refugees fleeing the Holocaust, has died at age 82. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Courtesy of the Ontario Jewish Archives