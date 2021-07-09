The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):
6:55 p.m.
Yukon's top doctor is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 in the territory.
Dr. Brendan Hanley says the new cases all involve Yukon residents.
He says Yukon residents should assume the virus is widespread and if they experience any symptoms, mild or otherwise, they should get tested.
There have been 391 cases in the territory since June 1.
5:30 p.m.
Almost 80 per cent of eligible adults in B.C. have had their first shot of COVID-19 vaccine and more than 44 per cent of them are fully vaccinated.
A statement from the Health Ministry says there are 45 new cases in the province for a total of 148,031 cases since the pandemic started.
There are no new deaths today.
The statement says there are 73 people in hospital and 19 of those are in intensive care.
4:40 p.m.
Prince Edward Island has dropped its requirement that non-medical masks be worn in public indoor spaces.
Premier Dennis King and chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison say masks are still encouraged to reduce the spread of COVID-19, and businesses are free to adopt stricter rules.
Officials say those who serve the public, such as in restaurants, retail stores and hair salons, should continue to wear a mask since they do not know the vaccination status of their customers.
All health-care facilities will continue to require masks until 80 per cent of eligible P.E.I. residents are fully vaccinated.
4:20 p.m.
Saskatchewan is reporting 36 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death.
The province says 61 people are in the hospital due to the virus, with 10 of those patients in intensive care.
There are 403 active cases throughout the province.
Since the pandemic began, a total of 571 people in Saskatchewan have died of COVID-19.
1:35 p.m.
Manitoba is reporting 74 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths.
The five day test-positivity rate has fallen to 5.1 per cent provincially and 4.6 per cent in Winnipeg.
1:30 p.m.
Nova Scotia is reporting one new case of COVID-19 today for a total of 39 active cases.
The new case is in the province's central zone and is related to travel.
The province is also confirming that of the 4,176 cases reported since March 15, 94 per cent involved people who were unvaccinated.
And of the 26 people who died during that time frame, 84 per cent were unvaccinated.
12:55 p.m.
The Manitoba government has temporarily stopped printing immunization cards that prove people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The province says, due to overwhelming demand for the physical card and an overall industry demand for blank cards, supplies are low and printing is being suspended until sometime later this month.
Digital immunization cards, which people can get online two weeks after their second dose, continue to be available.
11:30 a.m.
Ontario is moving to the next phase of its reopening plan ahead of schedule.
The provincial government says it will move to Step 3 next Friday.
That will allow for indoor activities to resume and outdoor activities with larger groups.
11:00 a.m.
Quebec is reporting 77 new COVID-19 cases today and one more death attributed to the novel coronavirus.
Health officials say hospitalizations dropped by five, to 96, and 22 people were in intensive care, a drop of one.
The province says 120,210 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered Thursday.
Officials say 82.1 per cent of residents 12 and older have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 44.2 per cent are considered adequately vaccinated.
10:30 a.m.
Ontario reports 183 new cases of COVID-19 today and nine more deaths linked to the virus.
The Ministry of Health says 202 people are in intensive care because of COVID-19 and 143 are on a ventilator.
Today's data is based on over 26,100 completed tests.
More than 16.6 million doses have been given out across the province after more than 224,000 jabs got into arms yesterday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2021.