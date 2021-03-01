The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for Monday, March 1, 2021

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):
1:40 p.m.
New Brunswick is reporting one new case of COVID-19 today.
Health officials say the case involves a person in their 30s in the Miramichi region.
There are 36 active reported cases in the province and two people are hospitalized with the disease, both in intensive care.
The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick since the onset of the pandemic is 1,431 and there have been 27 deaths.
---
12:50 p.m.
York Region says it registered 20,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments within two hours of opening its booking system to the public today.
It’s one of several Ontario regions offering shots to residents aged 80 and older, weeks ahead of the scheduled start of the larger, provincewide campaign for that age group.
Hamilton is warning of long wait times on its phone lines as clinics for residents 85 and older begin.
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph is encouraging eligible people to book vaccine appointments online as its phone line is at capacity.
---
12:45 p.m.
Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 today.
Health officials say both cases are close contacts of previously reported infections and involve people under 20 years old.
Chief medical officer of health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald says both cases are in the eastern health region, where officials have been battling an outbreak in St. John’s.
The Avalon region, which includes the capital, remains under lockdown, while the rest of the province has moved to the less restrictive alert level four.
---
12:40 p.m.
Nova Scotia is reporting one new case of COVID-19 today.
Health officials say the new case is in the Halifax area and involves a close contact of a previously reported infection.
Officials say two people are in hospital with the disease and both are in intensive care. Nova Scotia has 35 active reported infections.
As of Sunday, the province had administered 32,856 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with 12,845 people having received a booster shot.
---
12:15 p.m.
Nunavut is reporting one new case of COVID-19 today.
The new case is in the western Hudson Bay community of Arviat, the only place in Nunavut with active known COVID-19 cases.
Chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson says Arviat is on the right track to contain the spread.
Arviat has been under a strict lockdown since November, with all schools and non-essential businesses closed. There are eight active reported cases of COVID-19 in Nunavut, all in Arviat.
---
11:15 a.m.
Quebec is reporting 613 new cases of COVID-19 today and six more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, including one within the past 24 hours.
Health officials say hospitalizations rose by 11, to 612, while the number of people in intensive care rose by five, to 122.
Officials say 6,308 doses of vaccine were administered Sunday, for a total of 438,815.
Quebec has reported a total of 288,353 COVID-19 infections and 10,399 deaths linked to the virus.
---
10:40 a.m.
Ontario is reporting 1,023 new cases of COVID-19 today and six more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the new cases, 280 are in Toronto, 182 are in Peel Region and 72 are in Ottawa.
Ontario says 939 more cases were resolved since the last daily report.
More than 17,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the province since Sunday's update.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2021.