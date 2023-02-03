Prominent Quebecers plead for federal anti-Islamophobia rep to be given a chance

Amira Elghawaby comments to reporters following her meeting with Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet in his office on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. A letter of support signed by 30 prominent Quebecers, including academics, activists, and community leaders, is asking for Amira Elghawaby to be given the "opportunity" to fulfil her mandate as Canada's first special representative on combating Islamophobia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick