The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):
2 p.m.
The Ontario Hospital Association says nearly all Greater Toronto Area hospitals are closing their pediatric units to help accommodate a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Association president Anthony Dale says 12 out of 14 GTA hospitals will send their pediatric patients to Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children for care.
Dale says the closure, which takes effect today, was ordered over the weekend by the GTA Hospital Incident Management System Command Centre.
He says hospital staff from the pediatric units will be redeployed to care for a rising number of COVID-19 patients.
---
1:40 p.m.
The Manitoba government says it may impose more restrictive public health orders very soon.
Chief public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin says case counts and test positivity rates are rising, and there are more signs of house parties and other gatherings.
Roussin is recommending mask use outdoors whenever people gather, and says that is among possible new rules being considered.
---
1:40 p.m.
Manitoba is reporting 114 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths today.
The percentage of people testing positive is rising.
The five-day average now stands at 6.2 per cent provincially and 5.6 per cent in Winnipeg.
---
1:35 p.m.
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting two cases of a variant of the novel coronavirus first identified in South Africa.
Officials say the two variant cases were reported in the Saint John region earlier this month.
The province is reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19 today: four in the Moncton region and six in the Edmundston area.
New Brunswick has 145 active reported cases of COVID-19 and 18 patients in hospital with the disease, including 13 in intensive care.
---
11:20 a.m.
Toronto's top doctor says at the current rate of transmission, the city could see 2,500 new COVID-19 cases per day by the end of April.
Chief medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa said today the surging rates are being driven by more transmissible variants of concern.
De Villa says the current record for daily cases in Toronto is 1,642, which was set during the second wave of the pandemic.
She says the city's vaccination program is expanding but says it still won't be enough to offset the impact of the variants.
---
11:15 a.m.
Quebec is reporting 1,599 new cases of COVID-19 today and two more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, none of which occurred in the past 24 hours.
Health officials say hospitalizations rose by 22, to 630, and 142 people were in intensive care, a rise of three.
The province says it administered 52,705 doses of vaccine in the previous 24 hours, for a total of 1,944,877 doses.
Quebec has reported a total of 304,267 cases of COVID-19 and 10,744 deaths linked to the virus; it has 12,971 active reported cases.
---
10:45 a.m.
Ontario is reporting 4,401 new cases of COVID-19 today and 15 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 1,282 new cases in Toronto, 772 in Peel Region, 564 in York Region, 339 in Ottawa and 224 in Durham.
The province says it has conducted 47,929 tests since its last daily report.
In total, 1,646 people are hospitalized in Ontario with the disease, including 619 in intensive care; 408 people are on ventilators.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2021.