Trudeau, Stefanson to meet with parents, make child care announcement in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is to make a child care announcement today in Winnipeg.
The Prime Minister's Office says Trudeau and Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson are to meet with parents to talk about the importance of affordable, high-quality child care before a news conference.
He is then scheduled to visit health-care workers at a hospital.
Trudeau arrived in Winnipeg Thursday and attended an evening Liberal party fundraising event.
Earlier this week, he was in British Columbia, where he signed a $27-billion health-care deal with the province.
Ottawa reached a $6.7-billion health deal with Manitoba last week.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2023.