Freeland hints upcoming budget could have more money for military

The head of the NATO military alliance says he welcomes Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's assertion that Canada will be looking at increasing its military spending following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, right, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, center, and Canadian Minister of National Defense Anita Anand talk to each other during their visit to Adazi Military base in Kadaga, Latvia, Tuesday, March. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Roman Koksarov)