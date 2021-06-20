'Life-changing': Call for refugee sponsors as study suggests 4M Canadians open to it

Atosha Ngage (left) and Karina Reid went on a trip to see snow as shown in this undated handout image. Ngage, a refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo, just arrived in Canada and it's her first time to experience winter. Approximately four million Canadians are open for potential recruitment to a program that aims to sponsor refugees to the country, study. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Karina Reid *MANDATORY CREDIT*