The latest news on the wildfires ravaging British Columbia

Threatening wildfires across British Columbia have destroyed structures and forced more than 27,000 people from their homes. The province remains in a state of emergency as crews battle the more than 375 active blazes burning across B.C.
Here are the latest developments on the B.C. wildfires (all times are PT):
7:37 a.m.
The premier's office has released a tentative schedule for David Eby, Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma and Forests Minister Bruce Ralston, who are visiting the fire-ravaged southern Interior.
It says they will be visiting Kamloops, Salmon Arm, Kelowna and Penticton today.
The schedule shows they will meet with local First Nation leadership, evacuees, fire chiefs and crews.
---
7:15 a.m.
Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu says the federal government will fund the cost of the evacuations for First Nations in British Columbia and the Northwest Territories.
But, she says the total evacuation and recovery costs remain undetermined because the fires are still burning.
Hajdu also says Ottawa will help communities that are having cash flow problems as a result of the evacuations.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2023.