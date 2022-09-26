Former top civil servant, medical association president appointed as senators

Clerk of the Privy Council Ian Shugart waits to appear before the House of Commons Ethics committee in Ottawa, on Aug. 11, 2020. Shugart, a longtime bureaucrat and the country's top civil servant during the first part of the COVID-19 pandemic, has been tapped for a seat in the Senate. Gigi Osler, a Winnipeg surgeon, University of Manitoba professor and president of the Federation of Medical Women in Canada, is also set to become a senator. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld