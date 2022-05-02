Conservatives, Bloc pan government move to allow midnight sittings in Parliament

OTTAWA - The Conservatives say the prime minister is trying to create “an audience, not an opposition" after the Liberal government introduced changes to allow midnight sittings for the rest of the spring.
The government says the proposal — known as Motion 11 — would simply organize the business of the House of Commons before it adjourns for the summer, which is scheduled for June 23.
Conservative House leader John Brassard says extending hours at the last moment has a “profound impact” on the people who work in Parliament, including interpreters and other staff.
But the justice minister says they'll only extend the hours if needed to facilitate debate on key bills before the spring sitting wraps.
David Lametti says MPs have spent 12 sitting days debating the bill to implement some parts of the fall economic statement, which was introduced in December.
That bill would create a tax credit for businesses that improve air quality and ventilation, expand the school supplies tax credit for teachers and create a fuel tax credit for farms in provinces that use the federal carbon-pricing backstop.
