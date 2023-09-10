Tributes pour in for Monique Bégin, 'trailblazer' and former federal cabinet minister

Monique begin is shown in a handout photo. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is mourning the loss of Monique Begin, a former cabinet minister and academic who died Friday at the age of 87. Trudeau says Begin's was a “trailblazer for Canadian women,” whose election to Parliament in 1972 made her one of the first of three women from Quebec to serve in the House of Commons.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO