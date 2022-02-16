The latest on protests against COVID-19 measures in Ottawa and beyond

The latest developments on ongoing protests against COVID-19 restrictions and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government, in Ottawa and various locations across Canada, on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. All times eastern:
11:40 a.m.
Conservative House leader John Brassard says he is disappointed to be going into a caucus meeting this morning without a parliamentary motion in hand of the federal Liberal government invoking the Emergencies Act.
He told reporters it felt like his back was up against a wall because he didn't have any information about the motion.
Brassard says so far Conservatives have learned about the Emergencies Act measures through the media.
He says even when bombs were dropping over Britain, Winston Churchill showed respect for democracy by showing up in parliament so he's profoundly disappointed in the Liberal government's approach.
———
11:20 a.m.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is not going to use force against protesters camped outside Parliament Hill.
Trudeau says decisions about how to enforce the law against the protesters will be made by police doing their jobs in the right way.
He says what his government has done with the Emergencies Act is put forward tools that local law enforcement can use in partnership with other police agencies.
Trudeau says the extra resources will make sure that laws are enforced in a proportional way, in an approach that will be decided by the police of jurisdiction.
———
11:10 a.m.
A local Ottawa GoFundMe page has started to raise money to help restaurants in the downtown core who have been forced to close because of the antigovernment demonstrations immobilizing parts of the city for nearly three weeks.
The Ottawa Restaurant Fund started on Feb. 3 and has raised more than $90,000 towards its $100,000 goal.
The organizers say restaurants who participate to receive funds have to agree to give half the money to their employees.
The organizers say they are working with GoFundMe and an Ottawa law firm to ensure the funds are disbursed fairly.
———
10 a.m.
Police are handing out notices to Parliament Hill protesters telling them that they need to leave now.
The Ottawa Police Service says in its bulletin that anyone blocking streets or helping others block streets is breaking the law and could be arrested.
It says Ottawa residents are being denied access to their property and the protesters are causing businesses to close.
Police reference the newly invoked federal Emergencies Act and say that anyone coming to Ottawa to join the protest is breaking the law and warns their vehicles can be seized.
———
