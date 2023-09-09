Former UBC Okanagan student feels free after winning discrimination case

Then-University of British Columbia student Stephanie Hale, 22, poses for photograph in Kamloops, B.C., Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016. Hale's years-long ordeal trying to go through the institution's internal non-academic misconduct process eventually prompted her to file a sex and disability discrimination complaint with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal, which last month awarded her $50,000 in compensation for injury to her dignity, feelings and self-respect, and nearly $15,000 in lost wages and expenses.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff Bassett