Canadian travellers urged to take precautions against monkeypox abroad

An electronic microscope image shows the monkeypox virus seen by a team from the Arbovirus Laboratory and the Genomics and Bioinformatics Units of the Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII) in Madrid, Thursday May 26, 2022. The Public Health Agency of Canada is warning travellers to be extra careful abroad because of the potential threat of catching monkeypox. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Unidad de Microscopi­a Electronica del ISCIII, via AP