Nova Scotia RCMP 'dysfunctions,' labour shortages predated 2020 mass shootings

A consultant’s report released Monday says Nova Scotia's senior RCMP staff believed there was internal dysfunction and personnel shortages in the years leading up to the 2020 mass shooting, and they felt abandoned by their national leaders in the aftermath. RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki appears as a witness at the Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa on Monday, July 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick