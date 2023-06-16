RCMP say no critical injuries in crash of bus with 30 aboard near Prince George, B.C.

PRINCE GEORGE - Mounties say no critical injuries have been reported among 30 people on a charter bus that crashed on a forest service road north of Prince George, B.C.
RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Cooper says numerous ambulances and police officers have been dispatched to the site.
Cooper says the bus was carrying pipeline workers when it went off the road and Emergency Health Services says 17 patients have been taken to hospital.
Cooper say the cause of the crash is still unclear, but early morning rain on the gravel road made the conditions “quite poor.”
She says initial reports indicate there were no critical injuries, but the distance from Prince George is hampering communications as radio coverage is minimal in that area.
Northern Health spokesperson Eryn Collins said the University Hospital of Northern B.C. in Prince George has activated a “code orange," used in cases where an influx of patients is expected that could overwhelm the hospital.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2023.