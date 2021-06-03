Two years after MMIWG report, Ottawa releases preliminary national plan

Chief commissioner Marion Buller, front left to right, commissioners Brian Eyolfson, Qajaq Robinson and Michele Audette get ready to prepare the final report to give to the government at the closing ceremony for the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls in Gatineau, Que., Monday, June 3, 2019. Two years after the sweeping findings of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls were released, a plan to move forward on its 231 calls to justice is finally being released. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld