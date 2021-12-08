Yukon reports two Omicron cases, expands booster program to those aged 18 and over

Yukon's Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Catherine Elliot receives her COVID-19 vaccine from nurse Angie Bartelen at the Yukon Convention Centre in Whitehorse on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Yukon health officials say two cases of the Omicron variant have been found in the territory as it expands its booster program to those aged 18 and over. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Thomas