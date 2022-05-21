A year of trauma, catharsis and finally peace for some survivors of Kamloops school

People are silhouetted as they walk past the former Kamloops Indian Residential School after gathering to honour the 215 children whose remains have been discovered buried near the facility, in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday, May 31, 2021. The year since the the Tk'emlups te Secwepemc First Nation announced that ground-penetrating radar had located the suspected grave sites in a former apple orchard has been one of national reckoning about residential schools in Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck