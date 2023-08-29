A look at British Columbia's 12 wildfires of note

Twelve of the 400 or so blazes burning in British Columbia are described by the province's wildfire service as "wildfires of note," meaning they are highly visible or pose a threat to public safety.
A look at the 12 fires, with information provided by the BC Wildfire Service as of Tuesday at noon, Pacific time:
Name: Bush Creek East wildfire
Location: West and east of Adams Lake, north of Shuswap and Little Shuswap lakes, south of Highway 1 between Chase and Sorrento
Size: 431 square kilometres
Suspected cause: Lightning
-
Name: Casper Creek wildfire
Location: 24 kilometres west of Lillooet
Size: 110 square kilometres
Suspected cause: Lightning
-
Name: Kookipi Creek wildfire
Location: 50 kilometres south of Lytton
Size: 170 square kilometres
Suspected cause: Lightning
-
Name: Stein Mountain wildfire
Location: 15 kilometres northwest of Lytton, west of Fraser River
Size: 34 square kilometres
Suspected cause: Lightning
-
Name: McDougall Creek wildfire
Location: Near West Kelowna
Size: 126 square kilometres
Suspected cause: Under investigation
-
Name: Great Beaver Lake wildfire
Location: Prince George fire centre
Size: 91 square kilometres
Suspected cause: Lightning
-
Name: Whitefish Lake wildfire
Location: Prince George fire centre
Size: 50 square kilometres
Suspected cause: Lightning
-
Name: Greer Creek wildfire
Location: Prince George fire centre
Size: 47 square kilometres
Suspected cause: Lightning
-
Name: Crater Creek wildfire
Location: Kamloops fire centre
Size: 435 square kilometres
Suspected cause: Lightning
-
Name: Upper Park Rill wildfire
Location: Kamloops fire centre
Size: 18 square kilometres
Suspected cause: Human, accidental or intentional
-
Name: Rossmore Lake wildfire
Location: Kamloops fire centre
Size: 111 square kilometres
Suspected cause: Lightning
-
Name: Downton Lake wildfire
Location: Kamloops fire centre
Size: 94 square kilometres
Suspected cause: Lightning
-
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2023.