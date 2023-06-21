CP NewsAlert: Two dead, two injured in Vancouver Island plane crash

Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) signage is pictured outside TSB offices in Ottawa, Monday, May 1, 2023. Mounties on Vancouver Island say two people have been killed in the crash of a small plane northwest of Tofino on Vancouver Island. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

 skp

TOFINO, B.C. - Mounties on Vancouver Island say two people have been killed in the crash of a small plane northwest of Tofino on Vancouver Island.

The B.C. Ambulance Service says two other people were injured.

More coming.

