No oxygen concentrators or water on Quebec home's makeshift COVID ward, inquest hears

Funeral home workers remove a body from the Centre d'hebergement Ste-Dorothée in Laval, Que., on April 13, 2020. Quebec long-term care home where 100 resident died was not sufficiently equipped to care for patients, the assistant head nurse told a coroner's inquiry on Wednesday. Agnieska Mroz told coroner Géhane Kamel the "red zone" set up in a common room at the CHSLD Ste-Dorothée with what they had available during the second half of March 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz