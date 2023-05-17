Court rules Quebec man sentenced for ordering killings can apply for parole earlier

The Quebec Court of Appeal has cut a decade from the parole eligibility for a Quebec man sentenced to 35 years for ordering a series of killings. Benjamin Hudon-Barbeau, infamous in Quebec for a spectacular prison escape by helicopter 10 years ago, was handed a 35-year sentence in November 2018. Quebec's highest court is seen in Montreal, Wednesday, March 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz