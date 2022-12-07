Hard talks on hard targets: real work begins at Montreal biodiversity conference

From left, Inger Andersen, Executive Director, UN Environment Programme, Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, Executive Secretary, UN Convention on Biological Diversity, Huang Runqiu, President, COP15 and Minister of Ecology and Environment of China and Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Canada, attend the opening news conference of COP15 the UN Biodiversity Conference in Montreal, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes