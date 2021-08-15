Property insurers update risk modelling as Canada braces for climate impacts

Damaged vehicles and a structure is seen in Lytton, B.C., Friday, July 9, 2021, after a wildfire destroyed most of the village on June 30. The estimated $78 million in insured property damage from the wildfire that devastated the community of Lytton, B.C., in June is a fraction of the rising costs of disasters fuelled by climate change, the Insurance Bureau of Canada says. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck