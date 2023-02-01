Drug users say B.C. 'fight continues' during decriminalization amid safe supply calls

A pouch containing crystallized methamphetamine and a homemade pipe are shown March 21, 2006, in Window Rock, Ariz. Decriminalization of some hard drugs began in B.C. on Tuesday after the federal government granted B.C.'s request for an exemption from the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act as part of a plan to combat an overdose crisis that has claimed over 11,000 lives since 2016.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt York