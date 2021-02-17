Mississauga man pleads guilty to laundering money in alleged North Korean cyberhack

The Department of Justice Building in Washington is shown on March 22, 2019. A man from Mississauga, Ont., has pleaded guilty in connection with a US$1.3-billion extortion plot allegedly staged by hackers based in North Korea. Ghaleb Alaumary, 37, was charged with laundering money on behalf of what the U.S. Department of Justice calls a wide-ranging criminal conspiracy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Manuel Balce Ceneta