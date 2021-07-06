A list of those who have served as Canada's governor general since Confederation

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mary Simon arrive for an announcement at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que., on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Simon, an Inuk leader and former Canadian diplomat, has been named as Canada's next governor general — the first Indigenous person to serve in the role. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

OTTAWA - Mary Simon will soon become the 30th person to serve as Canada’s governor general — the first Indigenous person to serve in the role.

The position has been has been held by a wide variety of people, from British nobles to military leaders to humanitarian advocates.

Here is a list of all those who have served in the viceregal role since Confederation:

Viscount Monck: 1861-1868

Lord Lisgar: 1868-1872

Earl of Dufferin: 1872-1878

Duke of Argyll: 1878-1883

Marquess of Lansdowne: 1883-1888

Earl of Derby: 1888-1893

Earl of Aberdeen: 1893-1898

Earl of Minto: 1898-1904

Earl Grey: 1904-1911

Prince Arthur, Duke of Connaught: 1911-1916

Duke of Devonshire: 1916-1921

Lord Byng: 1921-1926

Viscount Willingdon: 1926-1931

Earl of Bessborough: 1931-1935

Lord Tweedsmuir: 1935-1940

Earl of Athlone: 1940-1946

Viscount Alexander: 1946-1952

Vincent Massey: 1952-1959

Georges Vanier: 1959-1967

Roland Michener: 1967-1974

Jules Léger: 1974-1979

Edward Schreyer: 1979-1984

Jeanne Sauvé: 1984-1990

Ramon Hnatyshyn: 1990-1995

Romeo LeBlanc — 1995-1999

Adrienne Clarkson — 1999-2005

Michaelle Jean — 2005-2010

David Johnston — 2010-2017

Julie Payette — 2017-2021

