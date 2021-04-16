Huawei CFO's legal team applies for adjournment in final extradition hearings

Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, walk down the street with an acquaintance after leaving B.C. Supreme Court during a lunch break at her extradition hearing, in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, April 1, 2021. The B.C. Supreme Court says lawyers for Meng Wanzhou are applying to adjourn the final three-week leg of her extradition case set to begin April 26. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam