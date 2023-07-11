Ottawa's corporate-ethics watchdog has announced investigations into a gold-mining corporation and the Canadian branch of Nike for possible forced labour in supply chains.
Sheri Meyerhoffer, who is the Canadian Ombudsperson for Responsible Enterprise, says the first two investigations her office has launched related to China's Uyghur minority.
She says Nike Canada has provided information on audits of its suppliers but denied mediation, claiming it no longer has ties with those suppliers.
Meyerhoffer is also probing Dynasty Gold Corp., which she says has argued that it does not have control over a mine where the alleged abuse it taking place.
Uyghur Rights Advocacy Project head Mehmet Tohti launched the complaints a year ago, and says it's a long-awaited step toward justice in China.
The Liberals opened Meyerhoffer's office in 2018 and advocates have long argued that it lacks enough teeth to be effective, such as being able to compel documents and testimony.
