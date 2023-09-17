MLA Adam Walker ousted from BC New Democratic Party, Premier David Eby says

B.C. Premier David Eby speaks during a news conference in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday, September 11, 2023. Eby has announced MLA Adam Walker has been ousted from the BC New Democratic party.

In a statement issued today, Eby says the BC New Democrat caucus conducted a thorough internal investigation after a human resources complaint was issued against him. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck