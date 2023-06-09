Wildfire roundup: What you need to know about blazes burning across Canada

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 2:20 p.m. EDT and provided by CIRA/NOAA, shows a broad view of smoke from Canadian wildfires drifting across the Midwest and Northeast of the United States. Smoke and flames continue to engulf much of Canada with poor air quality in parts of Ontario and Quebec, and blanketing much of the west. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-CIRA/NOAA