Woman injured in Manitoba bus crash dies in hospital, bringing death toll to 16

A scorched patch of ground where a bus carrying seniors ended up after colliding with a transport truck and burning on Thursday is seen on the edge of the Trans-Canada Highway where it intersects with Highway 5, west of Winnipeg near Carberry, Man., Friday, June 16, 2023. Manitoba RCMP say a woman injured in the crash has died in hospital, bringing the death toll to 16. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck