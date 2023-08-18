The Canadian Press erroneously reported on Aug. 16 that Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault's upcoming trip to China will be the first official visit of a cabinet minister to that country since 2018. In fact, International Trade Minister Mary Ng travelled to China in 2019.
