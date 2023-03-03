Micro mobility revolution races ahead, as policymakers and police try to keep up

Gabriel Kwok poses for a photograph with his electric unicycle in Vancouver, on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Since Kwok first started riding the electric unicycle on the streets of Vancouver nine months ago, he estimates he's logged about 2,000 kilometres on the so-called micro mobility device. The 21-year-old Emily Carr film student has a car when he needs to haul people or cargo, but his "wheel" is now his main means of transportation to commute to school and get around the city. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck