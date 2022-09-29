Quebec election: What are the five main parties promising ahead of Oct. 3 vote?

From left, Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault, Quebec Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade, Parti Quebecois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, Quebec Solidaire Leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois and Quebec Conservative Leader Eric Duhaime pose on set prior to a leaders debate in Montreal, on September 22, 2022. Quebecers will go to the polls on October 3rd. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz