Fire experts prescribe Indigenous cultural burns to reduce wildfire risk in B.C.

A man rides off on his motorcycle after stopping to watch a wildfire burn on the side of a mountain in Lytton, B.C., Thursday, July 1, 2021. Experts in wildfires and fire ecology say British Columbia must spark far more prescribed burns, akin to how Indigenous communities have managed forests, to mitigate the risk of huge, destructive blazes the province has seen in recent years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck