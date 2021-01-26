No charges in N.B. police shooting of Indigenous man Rodney Levi: Crown

People walk to honour Rodney Levi in Red Bank, N.B., on June 19, 2020. New Brunswick's Public Prosecutions Service has concluded no charges will be filed against police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Rodney Levi last year. Levi, who was from the Metepenagiag First Nation, was shot dead by the RCMP on the evening of June 12 after police had responded to a complaint about a disturbance in a home in Sunny Corner, N.B. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray