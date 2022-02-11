Lost in the B.C. woods for 74 days, Bear Henry thankful to forestry workers' rescue

Bear Henry is joined by friends Nakita Sekhon, left, and Shae Perkins during a news conference at Beacon Hill Park in Victoria, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Henry went missing for 74 days after getting lost while trying to find the site where those protesting old-growth logging on Vancouver Island were camping. Henry was found by loggers in the area before returning home safely. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito