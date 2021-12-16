'Incredible urgency': Health experts say COVID-19 Omicron variant requires response

Health experts in Ontario warned that the Omicron variant is an incredible threat as Canada hit a grim milestone Thursday of more than 30,000 COVID-19 deaths.
"It could be the worst wave of the pandemic yet," said Dr. Adalsteinn Brown, co-chair of Ontario’s science table.
Brown said public health measures must cut contacts by 50 per cent if the province is to avoid having 10,000 daily cases before the holiday season.
Ontario reported 2,421 daily cases — its highest since mid-May. It also had nine more COVID-19 deaths, pushing Canada's total during the pandemic to just over 30,000.
Brown said Omicron is dramatically more transmissible than any other COVID-19 variant. It requires an incredibly urgent response, including a "circuit breaker," until people can get their booster vaccine dose, he added.
"There is an incredible urgency because of the speed of which it spreads," Brown said.
Health officials across the country are weighing additional measures to deal with the Omicron threat as infections rise significantly.
Premier Francois Legault was scheduled to announce new restrictions in Quebec, which reported 2,736 new daily infections — its highest tally in 11 months.
Legault called the situation "critical" in a post on Twitter.
Canada surpassed 25,000 COVID-19 deaths in May and vaccination efforts across the country slowed the deadly pace.
Experts say vaccines will continue to play an important role with the Omicron variant, as they urge people to get a third dose.
"Anything we can do now — whether as an individual or a province — can help," Brown said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2021.