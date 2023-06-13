Changes cut wait times for mental health counselling by 79 per cent in N.W.T.

Northwest Territories Minister of Health and Social Services Julie Green, from left to right, Alberta Minister of Mental Health and Addiction Nicholas Milliken and Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping listen during a news conference with their provincial counterparts in Vancouver, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. The N.W.T government is lauding changes to its mental health care system that it says reduced wait times for counselling by 79 per cent between 2020 and 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck