Arsenic legacy in lake-bottom sediments from historic N.S. mine worries researcher

Runoff is seen at a historical tailing area, which drains towards the brook that feeds into Lake Charles, at the Montague mine site near Halifax, in a June 2019 handout photo. Findings from a study describing the arsenic legacy left in lake-bottom sediments near an abandoned Halifax gold mine are setting off alarm bells for a senior cancer researcher. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Saint Mary's University department of Environmental Science, Linda Campbell, *MANDATORY CREDIT*